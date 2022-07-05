Action and Ambition
Dr. Kortney Ziegler Helps Tackle The Challenge of Insufficient Funds During Emergencies
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Kortney Ziegler, a serial entrepreneur tackling the challenge of fair access to financial resources for low-income and un-banked communities through the launch of the money-sharing community platform WellMoney. Before WellMoney, Kortney co-founded a crowdfunding platform that raised over $1 million to pay bail for people who can’t afford it. Appolition was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by FastCompany. Tune in to learn more!