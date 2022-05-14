Action and Ambition
Wouter Witvoet Accelerates The Adoption Of Electric Vehicles
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Wouter Witvoet, Founder and CEO of EVT Group, an electric vehicle technology company. EVT’s vision is to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. They are a diverse company of entrepreneurs, engineers, marketers, and motoring enthusiasts living a mission of electrifying iconic driving experiences. The EVT group focuses on transforming how people think about and experience electric vehicles. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!