How Lightly is making AI and Machine Learning work for your business

From Being a Prisoner to Building The Fastest Growing Independent Publishing Houses In The Country

In this episode, we are joined by Wahida Clark, Founder of Wahida Clark Presents Publishing, which has become one of the fastest-growing independent publishing houses in the country. Wahida Clark is a four-time New York Times bestselling author who has become one of the most sought-after Urban Lit authors of this generation and is one of only 4 Urban Lit authors to appear on the New York Times bestseller list. Wahida began writing her first novel while serving a 9 ½ year prison sentence, including nine months in solitary confinement, at the Lexington Prison Camp in Lexington, Ky. While behind bars, Clark inked a publishing deal with a major publishing house, wrote and released seven novels, and laid the groundwork for her publishing company, Wahida Clark Presents Publishing. Tune in to learn more!