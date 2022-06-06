



Action and Ambition

Krishna Rajendran Develops and Innovates Products That Help People Live Better and More Fulfilling Lives

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Krishna Rajendran, Founder and CEO of Karallief, an American company that focuses on the research and development of innovative herbal extract formulas through rigorous scientific protocols. Karallief has united the powerful forces of nature, science, and innovation to develop and manufacture clinically tested synergistic herbal formulas that target various health areas. Karallief stands out from the rest because they understand the science and synergy behind herbal extracts. Tune in to learn more on this!