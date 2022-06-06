Action and Ambition
Kirsch Mackey On Building Innovative PCBs and Hardware
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kirsch Mackey, head of the number one PCB Hardware Design Career Development Program in the world, working with individuals and companies to find career jobs and build teams skilled in hardware and printed circuit board design. He is also an electrical engineer and designer with over 7 years of hands-on experience in solving problems for people. Kirsch explains the inner workings of the PCB Design industry. Tune in to learn more!