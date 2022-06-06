Action and Ambition
Dr. Michel Choueiri Help Save Lives By Bringing Covid 19 Testing Closer To Your Homes, Businesses, and Events
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Michel Choueiri, CEO at CovidCheckToday, an at-home COVID testing company using Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test, which targets proteins that are expressed on the virus, The RT-PCR Test, which is the Gold Standard in PCR testing and Video Monitoring that monitors your COVID-19 test virtually and send you a report with your results. Covid Check Today is currently servicing the Greater San Diego Area, Los Angeles, Orange County California, Denver Colorado, Las Vegas Nevada, and Miami Florida. Tune in to learn more!