Overcoming Trauma and Building Resilience

Noam's Ooonimals Allows Users to be Kids Again and Regain All Those Wonderful Feelings of What Being a Kid Meant

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Noam Krasniansky, Co-Founder of Oooniverse, an NFT ecosystem that allows users to collect, trade, and sell their digital cats. Ooonimals bring out your kindness, hopes, and dreams you had as a kid. Noam is also the Co-Founder of Bambooee, the world's first 100% washable and reusable paper towel company. Their main goal is planting trees and checking paper towel use in America. Tune in to learn more!