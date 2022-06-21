Action and Ambition
BannerWave Helps Brands Amplify The Performance and Engagement of Their Campaigns With Custom Interactive ads
In this episode, we are joined by CJ Oltman, the Co-Founder & CEO of BannerWave, an ad agency that helps brands supercharge the performance and engagement of their ad campaigns with custom interactive ads. For the past 13 years, CJ has been partnering with brands to deliver best-in-class ad campaigns and brand experiences, working with some of the most loved brands in the world, including Adobe, Amazon, Beam Suntory, Cadillac, Discover, Feeding America, HP, NBA, and The New York Times, among many others. Tune in to learn more!