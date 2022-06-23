



Action and Ambition

ConnectBooks Helps Businesses Get Clear About Their Profits By Automating Their Accounting and Tracking Inventory in Real-Time

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nachman Lieser, Founder, and CEO of ConnectBooks, a game-changing software company that partners with Quickbooks and online marketplaces like Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart, to help hundreds of sellers reconcile every transaction, see itemized and bottom line profit, and inventory updates in real-time. Nachman has been recognized as a pioneer and innovator, changing the role of accounting traditionally played for eCommerce sellers and creating systems that increase businesses' profit margins. Tune in to learn more!