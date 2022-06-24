Action and Ambition
Dr. Sameer Suhail, MD On Providing Quality Healthcare For Underserved Urban and Rural Communities
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Sameer Suhail, an entrepreneur, healthcare investor, and philanthropist whose mission is to provide cost-effective, quality healthcare training programs in areas that are underserved and in need of quality care. Dr. Sameer Suhail is the CEO of Metropolitan Behavioral Associates (MBA) of Chicago, a Psychiatric Group of highly qualified psychiatry physicians with 30+ years of experience. The physicians are committed to providing quality care to all of the Chicago metropolitan communities. Tune in to learn more!