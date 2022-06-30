Action and Ambition
Unlocking The Omnipotent Power in The Minds of High Achievers With Jean-Paul Gravel
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jean-Paul Gravel, Founder of The Omnipotent and ThroughConversations, the revolutionary 1:1 methodology with a 100% success rate for bringing forth the dormant pieces of strength, power, and brilliance within the world's most affluent and extraordinary humans. It helps identify and break down self-imposed barriers and limitations. Jean explains that once your brain functions at optimal levels, every other aspect of your life thrives: from mental health to relationships to business performance. Tune in to learn more!