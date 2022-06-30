Action and Ambition
Creating a Safer, Smarter, and Seamlessly Connected Motorcycle Experience
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jay Giraud, an award-winning mobility entrepreneur, speaker, and inventor. He is the Founder and CEO of Damon, a disruptive technology start-up based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on causing a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling. They have reverse-engineered motorcyclists' problems and built what 160 million annual buyers want and need: a game-changing riding experience that's exponentially safer, smarter, and more user-friendly. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!