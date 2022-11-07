Damon Carr Helps Companies Perform Above Projections By Providing Better Solutions to Lead Generation and Management

David A. Perez Helps Entrepreneurs Rise To The Top of Their Game Through Translating Big Business Vision Into Concrete Action Steps

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is David A. Perez, Founder and CEO of Tax Growth, where he helps tax businesses scale and obtain unparalleled marketplace advantages to unlock transformative, growth-driven futures. With an impeccable reputation for being the number one Strategic Tax Business Growth Expert & Coach, David also runs his Tax Business Growth Academy, where he teaches his proven strategies and processes to help clients transform their business to a new level of success. Tune in to learn more!