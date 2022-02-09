Action and Ambition
Sam Weitzman Makes Pools Safer and Easier To Maintain Using Advanced Artificial Intelligence
In this episode, we are joined by Sam Weitzman, the Founder, and CEO of Deep Innovations, which develops cutting-edge cloud-based technology, artificial intelligence, and computer vision to create various value-add applications. Its first product, PoolScout, runs on a proprietary platform called ScoutX and launches in August 2022. Advanced 3D mapping and IVA smart navigation technologies are used for efficient pool cleaning and maintenance. The AI-controlled robot can identify obstacles, target dirty areas, and perform scheduled, targeted, and automated cleaning. Tune in to learn more!