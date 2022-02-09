Action and Ambition
Krissy Mashinsky Builds The First Online Marketplace To Verify, Curate, and Sell USA-Made Products
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Krissy Mashinsky, Founder and CEO of usastrong.io and Strong Blockchain, an umbrella brand and technology platform designed to support grassroots state, eCommerce marketplaces, selling a wide range of USA-made products. You will feel better buying one of the products on the site, knowing its origin is verified, and then meeting the creators behind each store. By creating an ecosystem of local Ambassadors supported by our verification, Strong Blockchain, along with Live Streaming on StrongTV, fosters trust and sustainability at the local level. Tune in to learn more!