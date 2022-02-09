Action and Ambition
Joyce Durst Uses Technology To Build Solutions That Help Companies Grow
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joyce Durst, Co-Founder, and CEO of Growth Acceleration Partners, a strategic technology solutions partner providing an exceptional experience in digital transformation and delivery of software and data solutions. Joyce refused to accept that girls don't do math and kids from her hometown don't pursue college degrees, so she set out to alter that mindset. This determination became a driving force and her chief motivation for starting Growth Acceleration Partners. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!