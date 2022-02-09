Action and Ambition
Byron Slosar Connects Next Generation Talent With Companies That Value Diversity
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Byron Slosar, Founder and CEO of HIVE Diversity, a career development and recruiting platform that connects employers with entry-level talent that represents every type of diversity, with the goal of creating a more diverse entry-level workforce that will eventually grow into senior roles. HIVE focuses on placing candidates in the finance and tech industries and just launched a finance curriculum to expose all candidates to careers that exist within those industries, with educational sessions being led by 27 wealth and asset management firms, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock. Tune in to learn more!