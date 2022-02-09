Action and Ambition
Angelina Lawton Helps Sports Organizations Flourish in The Digital Era
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Angelina Lawton, Founder, and CEO of Sportsdigita, a technology organization that specializes in helping organizations transform their sales into an immersive, media-rich, interactive conversation with its cloud-based presentation platform, Digideck. Sportsdigita has worked with over 400+ of the biggest brands in sports and enterprise worldwide. Lawton has been recognized for her leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, receiving many awards and accolades since founding the company. Lawton's most prestigious recognition came when she was named to the Forbes List of the Most Powerful Women in U.S. Sports, among the likes of Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, and other icons. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!