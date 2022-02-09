Action and Ambition
Jeremy Hoffmann Builds The Movements That Shifts Humanity Back Into Connection With Themselves and Others Around Them
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jeremy Hoffmann, Founder, and CEO of Oasis Adaptogens, a Canadian adaptogen, and superfood supplement company dedicated to helping people find their balance, increase energy, and adapt more effectively to everyday stresses. Oasis believes in a global community where people can access products, education, and resources that inspire a holistic and innovative approach to wellness. They assist individuals by bringing their physical, energetic, mental, and emotional bodies back into connection with one another. Jeremy is also a leading authority on facilitating personal transformation through breathwork, meditation, and conscious practices. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!