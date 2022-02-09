Action and Ambition
Joel Freund Provides All-Inclusive LinkedIn Brand Visibility Services For Established B2Bs and Influencers
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joel Freund, Founder, and CEO of Fluex Media, an all-inclusive LinkedIn account management for B2Bs and influencers. The Fluex story began with a deep-rooted drive to help businesses succeed. Joel never dreamed of being an entrepreneur, but his drive for success, passion for creating a healthy company culture, and experience in many leadership positions have led him to where he is today. Tune in to learn more!