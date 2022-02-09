Action and Ambition
Ricki Manahan On Finding The Best Home
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ricki Manahan, a real estate agent at the Lake Tahoe California & Nevada luxury market. She has streamlined the process of buying or selling a home to make it easier for you! She has also built a team of industry experts to make sure you have access to local home inspectors, contractors, interior designers, service providers, property managers, lending professionals, title and escrow companies, painters, gardeners, plumbers, electricians home warranty companies and more to provide you with the best service possible. Tune in to learn more!