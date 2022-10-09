



Action and Ambition

Jason Grad Helps Software Developers to Offer Premium Services To Their Users in Exchange For Their Underutilized CPU

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jason Grad, co-founder & CEO of Massive, an SDK that allows partners to offer their users a premium services in exchange for a little of their unused compute - instead of paying with money or watching ads. In 2022 Massive was selected by Will Reed as one of the top 100 Seed and Series A companies to work for based on mission and culture. Before Massive, he founded Cheerful Giving, a leading fundraising platform for charities, which was acquired by GoodWorld. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!