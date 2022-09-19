Action and Ambition
Christien Bouc Helps Influencers Leverage Social Media To Drive Sales and Create More Brand Awareness
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Christien Bouc, the Founder of Bouc, a cutting-edge marketing agency that helps influencers and brands with lead generation, follower growth, and PR. Bouc, also known as Bouc Media, has been serving clients for over 5+ years now and specializes in generating clients' targeted leads and followers that engage. Christien has worked with several 7 figure startup companies ranging from a basketball startup funded by Lebron James and Drake to an educational toy company which was later acquired and sold. Tune in to learn more!