Action and Ambition
B. Taylor, The Talented Hip Hop Artist, Basketball Player, and Decorated Sailor in The U.S. Navy
In this episode, we are joined by B. Taylor, a multi-award-winning artist, producer, author, speaker, and a global ambassador of entertainment for The U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders, and their families. Discovered by Smokey Robinson and The Miracle’s, Pete Moore, B. Taylor has been endorsed by The Miracles, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Marvelettes, The Vandellas, The Four Tops, The Gordy Family, and the iconic Cash Family of country music for his unique talents as a Hip-Hop artist, producer and songwriter with consummate musicality. He was a basketball student-athlete at the University of Missouri football and later became a decorated sailor in the U.S. Navy, as well as a standout player of the All Navy and Military Team USA basketball team. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!