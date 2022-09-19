Action and Ambition
Aaron Hakimi and Neelansh Bute Break Open The World’s Greatest Cultural Pieces To The Whole World
In this episode, we are joined by Aaron Hakimi and Neelansh Bute, Co-Founders of Tribul, the premier auction house for crowdfunded bidding on rare physical artifacts. The digital platform is the first to encourage bids from individuals and collectives. Tribul is on a mission to transfer ownership of cultural assets from private collectors to communities of people, one that has gained the backing of veterans in the industry, like the former CEO of eBay and the former Head of Digital at Christie's. It works in four simple steps: finding your item, bidding with others or on your own, winning the auction, taking real ownership, and transitioning from buyer to seller. Tune in to learn more!