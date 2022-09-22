Action and Ambition
Ryan Kutscher - founder of Circus Maximus, Helps Businesses Build Brands That Consumers Actively Seek Out By Combining Advertising Fundamentals With The Cultural Awareness of Design and Entertainment
In this episode, we are joined by Ryan Kutscher, an award-winning writer, creative director, and founder of Circus Maximus. The agency combines branding, content, and media while disrupting the traditional agency model as a marketing venture firm creating a true partnership with service-for-equity and other performance-incentivized relationships. Circus Maximus builds strategic narratives, creates and deploys content, and optimizes digitally native brands and Fortune 500 companies. Kutscher also masterminded the Burger King “Whopper Freakout” campaign, praised by the Wall Street Journal for raising the company’s stock price. It also won the Grand Effie. Tune in to learn more!