Action and Ambition
The Key To Success in The Television Industry With Lisa Hennessy
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lisa Hennessy, an Emmy-nominated TV Producer, content creator, entrepreneur, and global citizen. Her career began in Television in 1995. For 14 years, she served as one of the driving forces behind Mark Burnett Productions. As an original member of the company, Hennessy played an integral role in developing and producing MBP television programs. She is now the Executive Producer of The College Tour, a TV series that tells the story of colleges and universities across the country. Today, she explains how you can prosper in the television industry. Tune in to learn more!