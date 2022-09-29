Milan Kordestani Helps People Gain Actual Tangible Skills That Are Monetozable

Michael Roller On How We Can Use The Natural Compounds To Enhance Our Bodies and Make Ourselves Better and Stronger

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michael Roller, the CEO of MixSupps, a wellness supplement brand in Central Utah. The company helps consumers to drink and feel their best to be their best. After years of working as a personal trainer and realizing that most of the supplements that the athletes were using were constantly cycling as they looked for something that worked consistently. Michael set out to make the coolest supplement company ever. He plans to make the best products with clinically researched ingredients that would work and taste good at the proper dosages. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!