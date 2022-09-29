Action and Ambition
Milan Kordestani Helps People Gain Actual Tangible Skills That Are Monetozable
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Milan Kordestani, the Founder and CEO of Audo, a career-building ecosystem that bridges the gap between upskilling and employment by providing data-driven, user-friendly recommendations in a robust gamified environment. By offering Gen Z the tools and education they need to succeed in an ever-changing job market, Audo helps anyone to learn monetizable skills without accruing student debt. Audo’s AI-powered assessment helps you discover a path to a career that fits your interests, abilities, and experience to gain skills to succeed in an ever-changing economic landscape. Tune in to learn more!