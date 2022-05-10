Action and Ambition
Adam Tank Builds Software That Designs Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants Automatically
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Adam Tank, the Chief Customer Officer of Transcend, an intuitive, online generative design platform that enables capital planners, project developers, and engineering professionals to rapidly generate preliminary engineering designs for water and wastewater treatment facilities. He is passionate about inspiring, informing, and helping others scale their businesses and has often been referred to as the trusted “go-to guy” when others need a leader to step into complex situations, rapidly identify the moving parts, develop sound business strategies, and execute to completion. Tune in to learn more!