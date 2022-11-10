Action and Ambition
Turning Your 12 Grand Into Millions With Ebony Swank
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ebony Swank, the Founder and CEO of Swank A Posh, a women’s clothing boutique that she launched in 2009. Ebony quit her job with little to no knowledge of what a target audience was, briefly after launching her store failed. Ebony had to go back to the drawing board. She mastered her target customer and invested her last $12,000 into a new store in a different location that has now grown into an 8 figure establishment. Swank has been featured in Forbes, Business Deccan, Rolling Out, Black Enterprise, and countless other publications. Tune in to learn more!