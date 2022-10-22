Action and Ambition
Ralph Hess On Using Technology To Solve Business Problems - Navigator Business Solutions
In this episode, we are joined by Ralph Hess, the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Navigator Business Solutions, a computer software company that provides cloud-based ERP business solutions. It configures and implements ERP solutions built on SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign, so clients can break free of the limiting and disconnected business systems that hold them back from achieving their true growth potential. Ralph has over 30 years of experience helping companies solve their business problems with technology, working with multiple publishers, including IBM, Epicor, and Microsoft. Tune in to learn more!