Action and Ambition
William Wu On Bringing Blockchain Entertainment To The Masses
In this episode, we are joined by William Wu, the Founder, and CEO of Catheon Gaming, an integrated blockchain gaming, and entertainment company, focused on bringing entertainment value via blockchain to the masses. They are an agile, fast-moving company at the forefront of blockchain gaming innovation. Catheon has a growing portfolio of over 25 gaming titles in genres such as sports, adventure, anime, shooter, MMORPG, and metaverse games and recently crossed over 51 million user downloads. Previously, William was an investment professional at Oaktree Capital Management in Hong Kong, focused on special situations and distressed private equity opportunities, and a consultant at McKinsey & Co. in London, helping organizations across the world to develop corporate strategies, make investment decisions, and capture value. Tune in to learn more!