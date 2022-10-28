Action and Ambition
Tyler Murray, On Narrowing The Gap Between Humans and Technology - CTO of GhostRetail
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tyler Murray, Co-Founder of GhostRetail, the world’s first one-on-one live-shopping platform for global brands. GhostRetail disrupts the shopping experience by focusing on human connection, hyper-personalization and store decentralization. Tyler has been leading the digital innovation for some of the world’s most recognizable companies and icons, including Drake, Nike, American Eagle, Canada Goose, Universal Pictures, The NHL, The NBA and McDonald’s. His radical vision has always challenged brands to “Be First” in emerging technologies and has generated Billions of unique transactions globally across all mediums of Web, Mobile, Social, AR and VR by hyper-focusing on memorable customer experiences. Tune in to learn more!