Action and Ambition
Andrew Davis and Kiana Johnson Help You Plan For The Unexpected!
In this episode, we are joined by Andrew Davis and Kiana Johnson, the Founders of SAAK Insurance Group, a Black-owned, family-oriented, and faith-based company that provides affordable burial insurance, final expense, term, and whole life. They both have experienced what it feels like to be in a challenging emotional and financial situation when a loved one passes away. They can speak on the importance of educating people about life insurance, preparing for unexpected final expenses, financial planning, and how to build generational wealth. The Better Business Bureau has recommended SAAK Insurance Group, and the couple has recently won The Plato Award. Tune in to learn more!