Action and Ambition
StoryTap Bridges The Gap Between The In-Person Experience and Online Experience
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bernadette Butler, Co-Founder and CEO of StoryTap, a platform that increases engagement, conversions, and customer care with authentic data-driven video at scale. StoryTap's automated video technology is changing how site visitors interact with a brand website, enabling brands to harness that same in-person emotion to drive incredible never-seen-before website performance. It helps brands give their customers and employees a voice by sharing video stories to increase brand engagement, conversions, and retention. Tune in to learn more!