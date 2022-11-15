StoryTap Bridges The Gap Between The In-Person Experience and Online Experience

Karan Talati Co-Founder, and CEO of First Resonance, is Transforming The Manufacturing World With The Next-Generation Software Platform ION

In this episode, we are joined by Karan Talati, Co-Founder, and CEO of First Resonance, a venture-backed startup based in Downtown LA. First Resonance is developing the next-generation manufacturing software platform for modern manufacturers. It is powering next-generation hardware companies with a manufacturing intelligence platform built to accelerate operations by ~30% while providing the traceability required for quality-critical products in aerospace, automotive, and other complex manufacturing environments. Having raised $20m in venture capital, First Resonance is now powering over 40 manufacturing leaders in world-defining categories like eVTOLs, rocket launches, spacecraft, electric boats, construction robots, and more. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!