Action and Ambition
Chris Troka Helps Businesses Unlock Their Full Potential With The Tools and Tech Within Focused-Biz
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chris Troka, the Founder and CEO of Focused-Biz, offering a 14-in-1 business app and digital marketing to help start and grow businesses. He strives to help other entrepreneurs with their businesses by providing website and marketing services to help them scale. His advice to business owners is, “You need to remove the friction between your prospect and you. Engage in more touch points with personalized marketing. Make it easier to connect and buy. Make the experience personal.” Tune in to learn more!