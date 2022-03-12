Action and Ambition
Andy Ross On The Need To Protect Yourself, Your Family, Your Neighbours, or Even A Room Full of Strangers
In this episode, we are joined by Andy Ross, The epitome of the American Dream, who has built an empire on his electric personality and abilities as a singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, bow hunter, car enthusiast, and entertainer. His patriotic country-rock sound has been featured on radio stations around the globe, with his signature song “American Rebel” laying the foundation for the launch of his company under the same name. American Rebel builds one of the most desirable residential safes on the market. It also offers concealed carry items like jackets, backpacks, and more, keeping your firearm covered and safe with its Proprietary Protection Pocket. Tune in to learn more!