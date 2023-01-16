Action and Ambition
Kiss PR, the Solution To Getting Your News Out There To Those Who Matter The Most!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Qamar Zaman, The Founder, and CEO of Kiss PR, an online news and press release distribution SaaS-enabled platform. Kiss PR offers targeted distribution options that make it easier than ever before to build awareness for whatever you're trying to promote, whether it's a product, service, or cause. They can submit your press release to AP News, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, Business Insider, and over 1000 news websites. Tune in to learn more!