Action and Ambition
SquidGrow, The Biggest and Safest Utility Meme Coin on The Binance Smart Chain
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Shib Toshi, the Founder of SquidGrow, and Dan, the CMO. SquidGrow is a meme coin that is set to become the biggest and safest utility meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain. Their goal from the start was to create a meme coin that makes not only many rich but also unique. They want the coin to have utility for growth. Tune in to learn more!