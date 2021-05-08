Behind the Review
A Fitness Community Rooted in Experience and Education
After struggling to find a gym that felt like home, partners Juan and Amanda decided to open their own strength training gym and nutrition business. With a focus on giving back to the military members and first responders in their community, they’ve built a welcoming place for their members, like our reviewer Josh. Josh shares his experience at the gym and how the strong sense of community there inspired him to spend even more time with his new fitness family.