Manifesting Growth

The Solo Entrepreneur Experience

Being a true solo entrepreneur is not an easy job because, in essence, it’s all of the jobs. It’s never simple to start or run a business, but there is an added element of responsibility and often stress that comes with being the sole proprietor. Victoria Gasparro, owner of The Party Nail, shares what it means to not only own a business but to also be the business and Yelp reviewer, Naomi Y, discusses how it’s really about the value you get that makes an experience worth the cost. This episode is sponsored by DoorDash for Work. Get DoorDash for Work and make work delicious. Go to: work.doordash.com/BTR The Party Nail Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound