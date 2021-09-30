Behind the Review
Consistency That Keeps Customers Coming Back
Brick 3 Pizza has a lot of repeat business, and it’s not simply the fresh ingredients or the friendly faces that keeps customers coming back. It’s the consistency in both the food quality and the customer service. Reviewer Daniela shares what made Brick 3 stand out for her, and how it’s become her favorite pizza place in the city, hands down. Owner Demetri shares the secret behind making food your customers want to eat 6 days a week and managing a staff that welcomes customers in like family. Brick 3 Pizza Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound