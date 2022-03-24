How to Save Time and Money by Analyzing Your Reviews

Your Expert Opinion vs. the Customer’s Wants

Shear Bliss Hair Salon owner Lana Kurayeva has qualifications under her belt, being a board certified colorist with over a decade of experience. Despite this, the thing that keeps her customers coming back isn’t just her knowledge of hair care, but the way she shares that knowledge and listens to their wants. In this episode, hear from Lana as well as reviewer Jenn, who discusses all the factors that made her very first hair coloring experience a successful one and what kept her coming back. Shear Bliss NYC Salon Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound Our sponsor: Nearside