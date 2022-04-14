Behind the Review
How Relationships can Build Business Longevity
Rudy’s Bakery in Queens has been open since the 1930s. 40 years ago, Toni and her uncle bought it and kept many of the recipes alive. Now, they pride themselves on remaining non-commercial with seasonal items and an extensive list of gluten free and vegan pastries and deserts. Toni admits it hasn’t always been easy, and change has been inevitable. But she’s a staple in the community. Hear what reviewer Samantha loves most in this unique episode where we chat with reviewer and owner together.