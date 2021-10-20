My Name Is ...

link

'Imagine If Jimi Hendrix and Beethoven Got Together for an Epic Jam'

link

Michigan's Best Business Ventures

link

'Is Ryan Reynolds One of Our Co-Founders?'

link

'This Has Never Happened in the History of Elevator Pitch'

link

'Never Say That Again!'

link

How Does It Feel to Make a Million-Dollar Deal?

link

'Be Honest, Were You Insulted by That Offer?'

link

What Could You Build With Another $500,000?

link

'You're Going to Get Told 'No' 10,000 Times'

link

'You've Gotta Listen to Him Because of the Suit'

link

'You've Got 3 Seconds to Choose'

link

'Don't Stop, Come On Dude!'

link

'That Tells Me Everything I Need to Know'

link

'Where Is the CEO, the Co-Founders? Are They at Bingo?''

link

'Are You Saying You've Had $5 Million in Sales ... in 9 Months?'

link

You Have Two Different Offers, Gotta Make a Decision

link

'Things Are Not Always Going to Go According to Plan'

link

'Let's Make It Competitive Here'

link

'You're Going to Destroy This Entire Opportunity'

link

New Season, New Rules

link

'I'm a Failed Entrepreneur'

link

'It's Time to Get Rich. Let's Hear the First Pitch!'

link

'If We Don't Know the Product, We Can't Invest'

link

'That's a Flop'

link

'This Stands for Everything I Stand Against'

link

'Open the Doors, Let's Talk'

link

How to Make a Million-Dollar Deal

link

'I Invest in People'

link