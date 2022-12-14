Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
The Surprise Move That Resulted in a $100K Investment
On this episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' one entrepreneur literally moves our board of investors. In each episode of the show, entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment. Hear a new episode of Entrepreneur #ElevatorPitch every Wednesday.