Entrepreneur Weekly
David Meltzer & Lonny Kocina
David Meltzer is an accomplished entrepreneur; he is the co-founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, author of Connected to Goodness, a predominate keynote speaker, host of popular audio podcast, The Playbook, and star of the new Entrepreneur video series, Elevator Pitch. David shares how he went from multi-millionaire, to losing it all, to building back his business empire and discovering true happiness. Hear how David's hard-earned lessons can help you achieve success. Then, is your marketing team up to snuff? Lonny Kocina, CEO of Media Relations Agency, details six simple steps to increase ROI in his new book, The CEO’s Guide to Marketing: The Book Every Marketer Should Read Before Their Boss Does. For a practical guide to marketing for small businesses, listen now. [00:00:00] David Meltzer's Rags to Riches Journey [00:06:55] Real-life Inspiration for Jerry Maguire [00:11:31] Building Wealth to Help Others [00:18:21] 6 Steps to Increase Marketing Results [00:26:43] Candy Bars and Brand Building [00:33:22] Lonny Kocina's Marketing Crash Course