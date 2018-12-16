Entrepreneur Weekly
Rya Conrad-Bradshaw, David Polinsky, David Meltzer & Chase Jarvis
6-million Americans between the ages of 16-24 in are out of school and out of work; this group is referred to as Opportunity Youth. Rya Conrad-Bradshaw, Grads of Life Senior Director of Influence and Practice Change, encourages business owners to expand their hiring parameters to include these young, daring, and bold individuals - whether or not they hold a college degree. Find out why. Then, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect corporate gift for the holidays. With specialty subscriptions boxes for moms, pet lovers, outdoorsmen, foodies, and more, The Gift Box has made shopping simple. Co-founder and Chairman, David Polinsky, shares the benefits of this unique subscription box service. Next, are you productive or simply keeping busy? David Meltzer, Founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, reveals how his '5/20 Rule' can help you become more efficient and effective in all aspects of your life. Closing this episode, Chase Jarvis, Founder and CEO of CreativeLive, offers guidance on how to launch a podcast and build a following. [00:00:00] Graduates of the School of Hard Knocks [00:05:57] Grads of Life Dismissed by Degrees Report [00:11:30] Find Perfect Corporate Gifts for the Holidays [00:18:20] Gain National Distribution via The Gift Box [00:25:53] David Meltzer's 5/20 Rule for Efficiency [00:33:21] How to Build a Podcast Audience