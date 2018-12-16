Entrepreneur Weekly
Priyanka Jain & Colin Wayne
Many businesses rely on resumes to screen potential applicants; Pymetrics, a neuroscience-based startup, is helping recruiters judge job seekers based on their potential instead of their pedigree. Priyanka Jain explains how artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 'gamified' neuroscience can be used in combination to determine which personality traits predict success in various job roles. Discover how Pymetrics is reinventing the recruiting industry by eliminating unconscious bias from hiring procedures. Then, are you struggling to gain traction on social media platforms like Facebook? You're not alone. Army combat veteran, fitness model, social media savant, and CEO and Founder of Redline Steel, Colin Wayne, shares his content strategy to build and engage social media followers. Plus, Colin reveals how to boost sales conversion rates by integrating a three tiered marketing approach on your e-commerce site. [00:00:00] Unconscious Bias in Hiring Procedures [00:06:29] Find Top Talent: Potential Over Pedigree [00:11:30] Applying Military Values to Civilian Life [00:18:21] Fighting Back Against Facebook's Algorithm [00:27:23] 3 Marketing Types: Active, Reactive, Proactive [00:33:22] Colin Wayne Shares Redline Steel Origin Story