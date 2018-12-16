Entrepreneur Weekly
Kara Goldin, Paul Dell & Jason Maynard
NetSuite Helps Entrepreneurs Grow with Comprehensive Business Software: We're back from the 2018 Oracle NetSuite SuiteWorld convention in Las Vegas. In this episode we'll talk with Kara Goldin, Founder and CEO of HINT Water; Paul Dell, Founder and Owner of SportStop; and Jason Maynard, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing for Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit. First up, Kara Goldin created HINT Water out of personal necessity; she kicked her addiction to sugary sodas to get her health and happiness back on track. We find out how Kara went from former America Online e-Commerce exec to a significant player in the beverage industry. Next, Paul Dell was searching for a seamless software solution to run his online store when he discovered NetSuite. Learn how Paul makes reordering simple and fast with NetSuite's inventory management SaaS. Then, Jason Maynard gives us an insider look at NetSuite's new omni-channel platform, Grow Wire. Discover how this unique project aims to fuel entrepreneurs 365 days a year. [00:00:00] HINT Water Breaks Ground in Beverage Industry [00:07:23] Making a Difference, One Sip at a Time [00:11:30] Gain the Right Investors for Your Brand [00:18:21] NetSuite Makes e-Commerce Inventory Simple [00:28:17] SuiteWorld: A Tech Conference Meets Coachella [00:33:22] NetSuite Launches Grow Wire Platform